Judge Denies Hologic’s Bid to Dismiss Design Defect Claims in BioZorb Marker Cases

BOSTON — The federal judge overseeing the BioZorb Marker litigation has denied Hologic Inc.’s motion to dismiss design defect claims in five cases, finding plaintiffs adequately alleged how the company failed to account for clinical data and other information about the advantages, risks, and efficacy of the BioZorb in the course of designing the device.

In a March 14 order, Judge Allison Burroughs of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts found the allegations “place Hologic on sufficient notice of the nature of Plaintiffs’ theory of causation.”

The BioZorb Marker is used to mark soft tissue, …