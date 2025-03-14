Plaintiff Appealing Preemption Ruling in Aimovig Migraine Drug Action

BOSTON — A woman who accuses Amgen Inc. of failing to properly test its migraine drug Aimovig on seizure-prone individuals before it was approved is appealing a Massachusetts federal judge’s ruling that her pre- and post-FDA approval claims are preempted by federal law.

The plaintiff filed her notice of appeal to the 1st Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on March 14.

Plaintiff’s son Lucas Warner suffered from an arteriovenous malformation that caused him to experience frequent headaches throughout his life. He was prescribed Amgen’s Aimovig to treat his migraines and received an injection of the drug in June 2018 a …