5th Cir. Upholds Dismissal of Taxotere Case for Failure to Timely Serve

NEW ORLEANS — The 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld dismissal of a Taxotere (docetaxel) permanent hair loss case, affirming that the plaintiff waited too long to serve her complaint on defendants Hospira Inc. and Hospira Worldwide LLC.

The appellate panel explained that lesser sanctions would not have served the best interests of justice, noting that the MDL court gave the plaintiff multiple extensions and warnings, yet she continually failed to serve process.

“It is unclear what lesser sanctions could have been appropriate following the district court’s warnings and second chances,” the panel held. “When lesser sanctions have …