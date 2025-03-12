Claims in Fallopian Tube Clip Lawsuit Preempted, Mo. Federal Judge Rules
March 12, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Order
KANSAS CITY — A Missouri federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against the makers of fallopian tube clips, ruling that the claims are preempted because the plaintiffs seek to impose design, manufacturing and warning-related requirements that are “different from, or in addition to,” federal law requirements.
In a March 4 order, Judge M. Douglas Harpool of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri awarded the Filshie Clips’ distributors and manufacturers summary judgment.
Filshie Clips are silicone-lined titanium medical devices that are attached to the fallopian tubes during a tubal ligation procedure. The device works by exerting …
FIRM NAMES
- Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice
- Griffin Purnell LLC
- Mayer LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
MORE DETAILS
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach