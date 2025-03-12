Eli Lilly’s Lawsuit Against GLP-1 Compounders Proceeds in Wash. Federal Court

SEATTLE — A Washington federal judge has refused to dismiss trademark infringement and false advertising claims in a lawsuit accusing two Seattle clinics and its doctors of inducing clients into buying compounded drugs that mimic Eli Lilly’s weight loss/diabetes drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound.

However, in the March 7 order, Judge Lauren King of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington trimmed Lilly’s claim under the Washington Consumer Protection Act, ruling it is based on a violation of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and therefore impliedly preempted.

Lilly sells Mounjaro and Zepbound , the only FDA-approved drugs …