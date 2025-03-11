Jury Trial Scheduled in W. Va. Cartiva Toe Implant Case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia federal judge has scheduled a jury trial in a lawsuit alleging that Cartiva Inc.’s recalled toe implant left a patient with extreme pain and decreased mobility, and that the company failed to warn doctors and the public of such risks.

In a scheduling order, Judge Irene Berger of the Southern District of West Virginia said the trial will begin on Feb. 9, 2026.

The judge further ordered that discovery requests be completed by Aug. 22, 2025, with depositions completed by Oct. 3. Dispositive motions and motions seeking summary judgment must be filed by Oct. …