Lawsuit Targeting Sickle Cell Disease Drug Oxbryta Set for Trial in 2027


March 10, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Complaint


SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge has set a June 2027 trial date in a lawsuit in which a man alleges that a recalled sickle cell disease (SCD) drug Oxbryta (voxelotor) made by Pfizer Inc. and its subsidiary caused him to experience several potentially deadly vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs), a risk of which his physician was not warned.

In a Feb. 15 scheduling order, Judge Trian Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California scheduled the case to go to trial by June 7, 2027.

Plaintiff Tirrell Allen alleges Pfizer and Global Blook Therapeutics Inc. knew …

FIRM NAMES
  • Bradley Grombacher LLP

