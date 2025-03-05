Gardasil MDL Judge Limits Testimony of Plaintiffs’ Regulatory Expert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The judge overseeing the MDL for Gardasil human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine injury actions has limited the testimony of plaintiffs’ regulatory expert Dr. Stephen Amato to “describing the details and timing of the warnings that Plaintiffs contend should have been included on the Gardasil label.”

However, in the Feb. 20 order, Judge Kenneth Bell of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina, ruled that Dr. Amato may not offer his own interpretation as to whether the data was sufficient to meet the governing standard.

The 16 bellwether plaintiffs allege they developed Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia …