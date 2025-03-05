Sanofi Seeks Summary Judgment on Preemption, Causation in Taxotere Eye Injury MDL
March 5, 2025
NEW ORLEANS — Sanofi Services Inc. and Sanofi-Aventis US LLC are seeking summary judgment in the MDL for Taxotere eye injury cases, arguing the claims are preempted and that the chemotherapy drug’s warning label adequately cautioned of the risk of “excessive tearing” due to lacrimal duct obstruction.
In motions filed on Feb. 28 before Judge Jane Triche Milazzo of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Sanofi further argues that plaintiffs lack admissible expert testimony on general causation — whether Taxotere can cause stenosis of the nasolacrimal drainage system.
Plaintiffs allege Taxotere (docetaxel) caused them to …
