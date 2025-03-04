AngioDynamics, Navilyst Seek Dismissal of 58 Actions in Port Catheter MDL

SAN DIEGO — AngioDynamics Inc. and Navilyst Medical Inc. have moved to dismiss as time-barred 58 actions in the MDL for cases filed by patients alleging they developed infections and blood clots caused by the companies’ allegedly defective implantable port catheter devices.

In a Feb. 20 motion filed before Judge Jinsook Ohta of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, the companies argue that plaintiffs in the cases at issue waited more than 10 years after their alleged injuries and removal of their port catheters to file suit, with one plaintiff waiting more than 22 years to …