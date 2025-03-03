Defendants’ Expert Dr. Gupta Permitted to Testify in Texas Filshie Clip Action

HOUSTON — A Texas federal magistrate judge has refused to exclude the opinions of defendants’ fact and expert witness in a Filshie Clip birth control device migration case, ruling that he has adequate knowledge of the applicable FDA regulations and relies upon a wide body of literature in the field of chronic pelvic pain.

In a Feb. 27 order, Magistrate Judge Dena Palermo of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas concluded that plaintiffs’ arguments “are suited for vigorous cross-examination at trial.”

Filshie Clips are silicone-lined titanium Class III medical devices that are attached to the …