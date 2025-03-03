Zeltiq Aesthetics Prevails on Appeal in N.Y. CoolSculpting Case

NEW YORK — A New York appellate court has dismissed the remaining claims against Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. in a case in which a woman alleges she was burned by ice packs following a CoolSculpting procedure, ruling that the company showed that the packs were not required for the device to function as intended.

In a Feb. 27 opinion, the New York Appellate Division, 1st Department, explained that in fact, the device functioned without incorporating ice packs, and the ice packs were not included as supplies with the device.

“The user manual for the CoolSculpting device also does not suggest …