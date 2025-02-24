FDA Issues Class I Recall for Certain Boston Scientific Pacemakers
February 24, 2025
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Food and Drug Administration has issued a Class I recall for certain Boston Scientific Corp. pacemakers, explaining that they have an increased risk to permanently enter “safety mode,” rendering them unable to properly regulate the heart’s rhythm and rate in some patients.
In a Feb. 21 safety communication, the agency explained that a previous pacemaker recall has been upgraded to a Class I designation, warning that continued use of the devices could cause serious injury or death.
The increased risk of permanently entering safety mode is caused by the device’s battery underpowering the system because …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
MORE DETAILS
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach