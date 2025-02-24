DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Ill. Jury Finds for Boehringer Ingelheim in Zantac Prostate Cancer Case


February 24, 2025



CHICAGO — An Illinois jury has found in favor of Boehringer Ingelheim on claims by two men that its over-the-counter Zantac (ranitidine) caused their prostate cancer and that the company ignored decades of warning signs that the antacid could degrade into N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a potent carcinogen.

In a Feb. 24 verdict, the Cook County Circuit Court jury rejected the plaintiffs’ argument that the company failed to warn consumers of the cancer risk posed by the drug and of failing to caution retailers or customers to refrigerate Zantac, which would have kept it from converting into NDMA.

The claims brought by …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS