Ill. Jury Finds for Boehringer Ingelheim in Zantac Prostate Cancer Case
February 24, 2025
CHICAGO — An Illinois jury has found in favor of Boehringer Ingelheim on claims by two men that its over-the-counter Zantac (ranitidine) caused their prostate cancer and that the company ignored decades of warning signs that the antacid could degrade into N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a potent carcinogen.
In a Feb. 24 verdict, the Cook County Circuit Court jury rejected the plaintiffs’ argument that the company failed to warn consumers of the cancer risk posed by the drug and of failing to caution retailers or customers to refrigerate Zantac, which would have kept it from converting into NDMA.
The claims brought by …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach