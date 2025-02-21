Initial Case Management Conference Set in Depo-Provera Brain Tumor MDL

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The judge overseeing the docket for lawsuits alleging a link between Pfizer Inc.’s hormonal birth control injection Depo-Provera and brain tumors has scheduled an initial case management conference for Feb. 21.

In the Feb. 12 order, Judge M. Casey Rodgers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida said the court expects to discuss how to “facilitate the expeditions, economical, and just resolution of this litigation.”

Judge Rodgers also told the parties that they should be prepared to discuss an appropriate leadership structure, the protection of sensitive information and the identification of key legal …