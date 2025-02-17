Wash. Federal Judge Refuses to Reconsider Dismissal of Humira Case

SPOKANE, Wash. — The plaintiff in a Humira lawsuit has filed an appeal after a Washington federal judge ruled that he failed to present any newly-discovered medical evidence showing a direct causal link between the vaccine and his severe immunosuppression-related injuries.

In a Jan. 27 order, Judge Thomas O. Rice of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington said plaintiff Jeffrey Fortin was “merely rehashing evidence that he had earlier.” Fortin filed a notice of appeal with the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

Fortin received doses of the Humira vaccine in 2021 to treat his rheumatoid …