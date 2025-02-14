DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Cartiva Sued Over Recalled Toe Implant in Ill. Federal Court


February 14, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Complaint


CHICAGO — Cartiva Inc. has been hit with a lawsuit claiming that its recalled toe implant left a patient with extreme pain and decreased mobility, and that the company failed to warn doctors and the public of such risks.

The Feb. 6 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois accuses Cartiva of failing to timely issue a voluntary recall despite being aware of high rates of complications caused by the implant.

The Cartiva Synthetic Cartilage Implant (SCI) is a molded cylindrical device constructed of polyvinal alcohol-based hydrogel, which has been promoted for use during …

FIRM NAMES
  • Pullano & Siporin

