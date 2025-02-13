Certain Personal Injury Claims Trimmed from Paragard MDL as Untimely

ATLANTA — The Georgia federal judge overseeing the docket for Paragard T380A intrauterine birth control device cases has trimmed dozens of personal injury claims from the MDL, ruling they are time barred because the plaintiffs waited too long after the device broke apart in their bodies to file suit.

However, in the Feb. 12 order, Judge Leigh Martin May of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia ruled that the statutes of repose in certain states does not bar the claims because the plaintiffs have adequately alleged fraudulent concealment.

The Paragard IUD was created by Duramed Pharmaceuticals …