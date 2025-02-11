Mich. Federal Judge Dismisses Action Targeting Janssen’s Invega
February 11, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Order
DETROIT — A Michigan federal judge has dismissed an action in which a man accused Janssen Pharmaceuticals of failing to warn that its antipsychotic Invega Sustenna can cause an adverse reaction in patients who consumed cannabis.
In a Feb. 6 order, Judge Thomas Ludington of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan adopted a magistrate judge’s finding that the plaintiff failed to plead a link between his alleged injuries and Invega.
Pro se plaintiff Patrick Groulx alleges that on Nov. 9, 2020, he admitted himself to a Michigan hospital to “seek guidance on dealing with harmful …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach
MORE DETAILS