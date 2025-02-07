JPML Centralizes Depo-Provera Brain Tumor Actions
February 7, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Order
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has centralized lawsuits filed by women who allege that Pfizer Inc.’s hormonal birth control injection Depo-Provera and its generic counterparts caused them to develop brain tumors, ruling that the actions involve common questions of fact.
In a Feb. 7 order, the panel transferred the 27 pending actions to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida and assigned Judge M. Casey Rodgers the docket.
“All parties agree that this MDL should be limited to plaintiffs who allege they suffered intracranial meningiomas caused by use of Depo-Provera or a generic …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick