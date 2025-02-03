Lawsuit Targeting Nevro Spinal Cord Stimulator Dismissed for Now

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana federal judge has dismissed without prejudice a lawsuit alleging injuries caused by Nevro Corp.’s spinal cord stimulator, ruling that the plaintiff failed to identify a feasible alternative design.

In a Jan. 31 order, Judge John W. deGravelles of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana agreed with Nevro that the allegations “are insufficient and, at best, are conclusory without any factual support whatsoever.”

“Plaintiff alleges that the stimulator was dangerous and defective but doesn’t say how,” the judge explained. “Plaintiff alleges it was defective in design but doesn’t say how or …