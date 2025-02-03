Medtronic Prevails in Wash. Federal Spinal Cord Stimulator Device Case
February 3, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Order
TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington federal judge has awarded Medtronic summary judgment in a spinal cord stimulator case, ruling that the plaintiff failed to present evidence that the company engaged in unfair and/or deceptive practices” by misleading patients regarding access to a tablet that controls the device.
In a Jan. 31 order, Judge Benjamin Settle of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington further ruled that the plaintiff did not back his negligence claims with the required expert testimony.
William Hunt, who suffers from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, underwent implantation of a Medtronic spinal cord stimulator in October 2017 …
