DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Medtronic Prevails in Wash. Federal Spinal Cord Stimulator Device Case


February 3, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington federal judge has awarded Medtronic summary judgment in a spinal cord stimulator case, ruling that the plaintiff failed to present evidence that the company engaged in unfair and/or deceptive practices” by misleading patients regarding access to a tablet that controls the device.

In a Jan. 31 order, Judge Benjamin Settle of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington further ruled that the plaintiff did not back his negligence claims with the required expert testimony.

William Hunt, who suffers from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, underwent implantation of a Medtronic spinal cord stimulator in October 2017 …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Data Breach Litigation Conference

March 26, 2025 - Charlotte, NC
Omni Charlotte Hotel

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS