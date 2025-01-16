Covidien Hernia Mesh MDL Plaintiffs Seek Financial, Marketing Info from Defendants
January 16, 2025
BOSTON — Plaintiffs in the MDL for Covidien hernia mesh injury cases have asked a Massachusetts federal judge to compel defendants Covidien LP and Sofradim Production SAS to produce certain financial documents and sales, marketing and revenue information, arguing that it is “highly relevant to the parties’ claims and defenses.”
In a Jan. 14 motion filed before Judge Patti B. Saris of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee asserts that the documents “reflect the amount of money Defendants expended in order to market, promote, and advertise their hernia mesh products as safe and …
