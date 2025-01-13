AstraZeneca Appealing Prep Act Immunity Ruling in COVID-19 Vaccine Case

SALT LAKE CITY — AstraZeneca is appealing a Utah federal judge’s ruling that the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) does not shield it from claims that it failed to fulfill its contractual obligation to pay a woman for injuries allegedly caused by its COVID-19 vaccine during a clinical trial.

The drug maker has asked the 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to review a ruling by Chief Judge Robert Shelby of the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah that the Act does not apply to breach of contract claims.

Brianne Dressen received the AstraZeneca COVID …