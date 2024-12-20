Philips’ Class Action Complaint Against SoClean Dismissed Without Prejudice
December 20, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
PITTSBURGH — The judge overseeing the MDL dockets for cases involving Philips CPAP devices and SoClean CPAP cleaning devices has dismissed a class action complaint filed by Philips against SoClean without prejudice, ruling that it should have been filed in the Philips CPAP MDL, rather than the SoClean MDL.
In a Dec. 18 order, Judge Joy Flowers Conti of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania also severed a third-party complaint filed by Philips against SoClean that seeks contribution toward an economic loss claims settlement reached in the Philips CPAP MDL.
The judge explained that the …
