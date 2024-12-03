Judge Recommends Prevailing Defendants in Filshie Clip Case be Awarded $21,474 in Costs

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida federal magistrate judge has recommended an award of $21,474 in costs to the defendants in a Filshie Clip action who prevailed on summary judgment grounds, noting in part that plaintiffs failed to provide documentation supporting their argument that they cannot afford to pay.

In a Nov. 22 order, Magistrate Judge Leslie H. Price of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida further found that the majority of costs were necessary and reasonable.

In January 2022, Shelby Rebando, Cassondra Caputo, Danielle Hanse, Nakei Webbe, Curtney Webbe and Brian Hanse sued CooperSurgical Inc. and …