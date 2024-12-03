DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

EzriCare, EzriRX Cannot Shake Claims in N.J. Contaminated Eyedrops Case


December 3, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has refused to dismiss claims against EzriCare and EzriRx in a contaminated eyedrop case, ruling that the plaintiff has adequately pled that defendants’ lack of quality control and the product’s defective design caused her eyes to become infected.

In a Dec. 2 order, Judge Georgette Castner of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey further found that the plaintiff identified a safer, feasible alternative to the artificial tears product.

Michigan resident Beverly Jennings claims that her eyes became infected with pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria after using EzriCare artificial tears that …

FIRM NAMES
  • Motley Rice LLC
  • Pogust Goodhead
  • Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP
  • Sills Cummis & Gross

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS