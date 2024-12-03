EzriCare, EzriRX Cannot Shake Claims in N.J. Contaminated Eyedrops Case
December 3, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has refused to dismiss claims against EzriCare and EzriRx in a contaminated eyedrop case, ruling that the plaintiff has adequately pled that defendants’ lack of quality control and the product’s defective design caused her eyes to become infected.
In a Dec. 2 order, Judge Georgette Castner of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey further found that the plaintiff identified a safer, feasible alternative to the artificial tears product.
Michigan resident Beverly Jennings claims that her eyes became infected with pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria after using EzriCare artificial tears that …
FIRM NAMES
- Motley Rice LLC
- Pogust Goodhead
- Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP
- Sills Cummis & Gross
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
MORE DETAILS
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach