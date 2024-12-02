Special Masters Appointed to Oversee Settlement Talks in Davol/Bard Hernia Mesh MDL

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The judge overseeing the Davol Inc./C.R. Bard Inc. hernia mesh MDL has appointed two special masters to organize and manage a court-supervised intensive settlement process, and directed them to submit quarterly reports apprising the court of the status of resolution.

Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio tapped Ellen K. Reisman and John Jackson to oversee the settlement discussions.

The judge stayed the litigation on July 6, clarifying that the stay would be lifted where plaintiffs opt out of the master settlement agreement. In an earlier ruling, Judge …