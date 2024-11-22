First Calif. Zantac Cancer Trial Ends in Mistrial, Jury Split 6-6

OAKLAND, Calif. — A California judge has declared a mistrial after jurors were split 6-6 on whether Zantac (ranitidine) that had been allegedly contaminated with high levels of N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) caused the plaintiff’s bladder cancer diagnosis.

On Nov. 21, Judge Noël Wise of the Alameda County (Calif.) Superior Court issued the ruling in the first Zantac cancer case in the state to go to trial, and the first against Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals to involve punitive damages.

Trial began on Oct. 3 and the jury deliberated for seven days before informing Judge Wise that they could not reach an agreement …