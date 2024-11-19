Amgen Seeks MDL Docket for Bone Disease Drug Patent Infringement Cases
November 19, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Amgen Inc. has asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for actions in which it accuses its competitors of infringing its patent for its denosumab bone disease drugs Prolia and XGEVA, arguing that the lawsuits involve common issues of fact and law.
In a Nov. 18 motion, Amgen says the four actions should be consolidated for pretrial proceedings in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey before Judge Christine P. O’Hearn, who is presiding over two of the lawsuits and oversaw an earlier fifth related case, that was later …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach
MORE DETAILS