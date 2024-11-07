Tepezza MDL Judge Cautions Parties’ Counsel as to Deposition Conduct
November 7, 2024
CHICAGO — A federal magistrate judge in the MDL for Tepezza hearing loss cases has cautioned counsel for both parties regarding their conduct in connection with depositions, concluding that defense counsel’s objections and other conduct during a witness’s questioning “were obstructionist and not well-founded.”
In a Nov. 1 order, Magistrate Judge M. David Weisman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois said defense counsel’s repeated objections concerning documents shown to Horizon’s director of regulatory affairs Nicole Potthast “were generally misplaced,” noting that the "very act of production is implicit authentication."
The Plaintiffs' Steering Committee, in …
