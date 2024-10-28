Another Calif. Federal Lawsuit Alleges Link Between Brain Tumors, Depo-Provera

LOS ANGELES – Pfizer Inc. and others were hit with another lawsuit in which a California woman alleges that the hormonal birth control injection Depo-Provera (medroxyprogesterone acetate) caused her to develop a brain tumor, and that defendants knew of the risk, yet have failed to warn doctors and the public.

The action, filed on Oct. 24 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California says the U.S. label for Depo-Provera still makes no mention of the increased risk of brain tumors, even though the European Union and the United Kingdom labels include the warning.

Depo-Provera (medroxyprogesterone acetate) …