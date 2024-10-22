Ala. High Court Applies Medical Liability Act’s Standard of Care to All Medical Injury Actions
October 22, 2024
Opinion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled in a medical malpractice action against Baptist Health System Inc. that the Alabama Medical Liability Act applies to all actions for medical injury, regardless of the theory of liability, and requires proof of a breach of the standard of care.
The state high court explained that the ALMA’s standard-of-care provisions apply to all claims alleging medical injury, including those under the Alabama Extended Manufacturer's Liability Doctrine (AEMLD) and the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC).
“In adopting provisions of the AMLA . . .the Legislature also placed the burden on plaintiffs to prove …
