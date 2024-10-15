Exactech MDL Plaintiffs Told to Narrow Discovery Requests

NEW YORK — A magistrate judge in the MDL for cases alleging injuries caused by Exactech Inc.’s allegedly defective orthopedic implants has denied plaintiffs’ motion to compel the company to produce three categories of documents, ruling that the requests are overbroad.

In an Oct. 3 order, Magistrate Judge Marcia M. Henry of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York advised plaintiffs to submit revised requests that are more narrowly tailored to the products at issue in the MDL.

Beginning in June 2021, Exactech initiated a series of recalls of certain hip and knee replacement devices. In …