DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

La. Federal Dexcom Glucose Monitoring Device Case Dismissed as Preempted


September 26, 2024



LAKE CHARLES, La. — A Louisiana federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit targeting Dexcom’s Class II G6 glucose monitoring device, ruling that the design defect claim is preempted by federal law because the plaintiff failed to allege that the manufacturer did not adhere to Food and Drug Administration regulations.

In a Sept. 25 order, Judge James D. Cain Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana also ruled that the claim for failure to warn is preempted because the plaintiff did not identify “newly acquired information” that would have warranted a label change under the Changes …


