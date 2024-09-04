Class Action Lawsuit Says Glenmark’s Generic Actavis Caused Woman’s Death

NEWARK, N.J. — A woman has filed a class action complaint against Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. USA in New Jersey federal court, alleging that its prescription potassium chloride extended-release caplets were defective and released too much potassium, causing her mother to suffer lethal cardiac arrest.

In an Aug. 30 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, plaintiff Debra Butler alleges Glenmark “failed to meet the required dosing standards for its Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Capsules, USP, a generic of the popular medication Actavis.”

“Specifically, despite labeling its drug ‘USP,’ Glenmark failed to meet the minimum …