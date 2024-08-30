Merck Prevails in Calif. Federal Singulair Neuropsychiatric Injury Action

SAN DIEGO — A California federal judge has awarded Merck & Company Inc. summary judgment in a lawsuit accusing it of failing to apprise doctors of a link between Singulair (montelukast) and neuropsychiatric injuries, ruling that the plaintiff failed to present evidence that the warnings were inadequate.

On Aug. 27, Judge Marylin Huff of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California found the plaintiff’s experts did not discuss any specific inadequacies in the Singulair or montelukast label in their reports.

Richard Parker sued Merck & Co., Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Organon & Co., and Organon …