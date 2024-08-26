Early Discovery Ordered on Issues of Diagnostic Testing, Preemption in GLP-RA MDL

PHILADELPHIA — The judge overseeing the MDL docket for GLP-RA drugs has ordered early discovery and motion practice on the “cross cutting” issues of gastroparesis diagnostic testing and preemption, ruling that resolution of the issues will likely streamline the litigation.

In an Aug. 23 order, Judge Karen S. Marston of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania explained that early motion practice on how to reliably diagnose gastroparesis will be a pivotal issue, as will the issue of whether defendants could have updated the warning labels via the Changes Being Effected process.

The MDL docket is comprised …