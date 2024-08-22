Tylenol MDL Judge Awards Defendants Summary Judgment on Remaining Claims

NEW YORK — The judge overseeing the Tylenol (acetaminophen) MDL docket has awarded defendants summary judgment on the remaining plaintiffs’ claims, finding they failed to present expert testimony that prenatal exposure to acetaminophen causes autism spectrum disorder or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in offspring.

In a Feb. 16 order, Judge Denise Cote of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York found that the plaintiffs’ reliance on prior statements made by one of defendants’ experts, Dr. Stephen Faraone, was misplaced and that the evidence does not establish causation.

“In none of the statements on which plaintiffs rely does Dr. …