Benzene Found in Store-Brand Cold Relief Medicine Sold at CVS, Walgreens

NEW YORK –– Benzene has been found to exist in store-brand cold relief medicine sold across the country, according to a recent report, which discovered that benzene exists in an inactive ingredient called carbomer.

According to the recent Bloomberg report, an analysis of government data showed that while brand-name versions of the cold medicine don’t utilize the carbomer that contains benzene, the store-brand sold by CVS, Walmart, Target and Walgreens does, in fact, contain the benzene containing powder.

The data analyzed by Bloomberg found that more than 20 drugs besides the generic form of Mucinex still contain benzene-containing carbomers despite …