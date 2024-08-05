DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

MDL Judge Dismisses Four Gardasil Vaccine Injury Cases


August 5, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The judge overseeing the Gardasil MDL docket has granted Merck & Co.’s motion to dismiss four cases, agreeing with the vaccine maker that the plaintiffs did not properly exhaust their remedies under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.

On July 31, Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina found that one of the plaintiffs did not file a petition in Vaccine Court, and the remaining three did not file their petitions within the three-year statutory limitations period.

Plaintiffs in the cases allege they developed autoimmune conditions after …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 27, 2024 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

September 25, 2024 - Nashville, TN
Hutton Hotel

MORE DETAILS