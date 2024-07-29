MDL Docket Sought for Angio Port Catheter Injury Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs who say they developed infections and blood clots caused by allegedly defective AngioDynamics port catheters have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for 23 pending lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri.

In a July 25 motion, the plaintiffs say the cases, which were filed in 16 districts across the country, are in their early stages and involve common questions of law.

“The injuries alleged are the same or substantially similar and involve either claims for infections, fracture, or blood clot injuries caused by the …