DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

2nd Cir. Upholds Remand of Zantac Cases to Conn. State Court


July 24, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion, Dissent


NEW YORK — A panel majority of the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld a remand of nine Zantac cases to Connecticut state court, ruling that federal subject-matter jurisdiction is lacking because the plaintiffs did not intend for their actions to be consolidated for trial.

On July 23, the majority, comprised of Judges Guido Calabresi and Alison Nathan concluded that plaintiffs’ motion to consolidate did not “propose” a joint trial; rather their actions made clear that they sought consolidation only for pretrial purposes.

In 2022, nine lawsuits were filed in the Connecticut Superior Court for the Judicial District of …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

September 25, 2024 - Nashville, TN
Hutton Hotel

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 27, 2024 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS