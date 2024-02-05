DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

5 Tylenol MDL Plaintiffs Say Cases Not Affected by Expert Exclusion


February 5, 2024



NEW YORK — Five parents whose cases are pending in the Tylenol (acetaminophen) MDL told a New York federal judge that her December order excluding plaintiffs’ expert witnesses does not apply to their action because they were not plaintiffs when the order was issued.

In a Feb. 1 response to an order to show cause, the plaintiffs told Judge Denise Cote of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York that they are prepared to disclose their expert and serve her report.

“As even Defendants appear …


