La. Federal Judge Defendants' Jurisdiction Argument in Ozempic Action
January 19, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
LAKE CHARLES, La. — A Louisiana federal judge has refused to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction a lawsuit accusing Novo Nordisk of failing to warn that its type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic can cause severe gastrointestinal issues.
In a Jan. 18 order, Judge James D. Cain Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana explained that defendants placed Ozempic into the stream of commerce “with the expectation that it would reach every corner of the United States, including Louisiana.”
“The record reflects the drug’s growing popularity in this state, the sizable role of the United …
FIRM NAMES
- Adams & Reese
- DLA Piper LLP (US)
- Morgan & Morgan
