S.C. Federal Sorin 3T Heater-Cooler Settles on Eve of Trial
October 19, 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina man has agreed to settle his remaining claims in a lawsuit accusing Sorin Group of knowing that its 3T Heater-Cooler System could cause infections, yet failed to warn doctors and patients and did not mitigate the alleged risk.
The settlement was reached on the eve of trial, which was set to take place before Judge Donald C. Coggins Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina.
Joseph Britt developed a ontuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) infection following a September 2013 coronary artery bypass surgery at Greenville Health System’s (GHS) Greenville (S.C.) Memorial …
