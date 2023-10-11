DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Colo. High Court Addresses Application of Litigation Privilege in Class Actions


October 11, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


DENVER — The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that the state’s litigation privilege shields attorneys from defamation claims arising from statements made about defendants they sue in class actions, if the statements “had some relation to and were made in furtherance of the objective of the class action litigation.”

In a Sept. 11 opinion, the court, in a unanimous en banc opinion, concluded that the litigation privilege gives attorneys a broad absolute privilege to speak where the statements served the purpose of notifying the public, absent class members, and potential witnesses.

In 2018, two law firms, Killmer, Lane & …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Oral Decongestant and Mass Tort Updates

November 29, 2023 - San Antonio, TX
Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's The Art of Litigation Conference: Crafting a Better Practice

November 30, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place

MORE DETAILS