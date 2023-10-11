Colo. High Court Addresses Application of Litigation Privilege in Class Actions
October 11, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
DENVER — The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled that the state’s litigation privilege shields attorneys from defamation claims arising from statements made about defendants they sue in class actions, if the statements “had some relation to and were made in furtherance of the objective of the class action litigation.”
In a Sept. 11 opinion, the court, in a unanimous en banc opinion, concluded that the litigation privilege gives attorneys a broad absolute privilege to speak where the statements served the purpose of notifying the public, absent class members, and potential witnesses.
In 2018, two law firms, Killmer, Lane & …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Oral Decongestant and Mass Tort Updates
November 29, 2023 - San Antonio, TX
Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk
HarrisMartin's The Art of Litigation Conference: Crafting a Better Practice
November 30, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place