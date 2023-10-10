Claims Against Healthcare Defendants in Howmedica Hip Action Severed, Remanded

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis federal judge has denied a plaintiff’s request to remand her hip replacement action, ruling the nondiverse healthcare defendants were improperly joined because the claims against them are not related to the claims against Howmedica Osteonics Corp.

In an Oct. 5 order, Judge Donovan W. Frank of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota severed the claims against the healthcare providers and remanded them to Connecticut state court, where the action was first filed.

Sylvia Perfetti sued HOC in the Connecticut Superior Court, alleging its ABG II Modular Hip Stem was defective and caused …