Causation Opinions Excluded in Bellwether Zostavax MDL Action
October 5, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
PHILADELPHIA – The judge overseeing the Zostavax federal MDL docket has excluded the causation opinions of plaintiffs’ expert Joseph Jeret M.D. in a bellwether case, ruling that he did not use reliable methods in reaching his conclusions.
In an Oct. 4 order, Judge Harvey Bartle III of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania explained that Dr. Jeret’s opinon that any infection from Zostavax could result in persistent daily headaches (PDH) “is merely a theory based on biological plausibility,” which is insufficient to establish general causation.”
Kay Kobylinski, then 68, received the Zostavax shingles vaccine in January …
FIRM NAMES
- Douglas & London PC
- Sadaka & Associates
- Venable LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Oral Decongestant and Mass Tort Updates
November 29, 2023 - San Antonio, TX
Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk
HarrisMartin's The Art of Litigation Conference: Crafting a Better Practice
November 30, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place