DePuy Knee Replacement Case Heads to Trial in Wash. Federal Court
October 4, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
SEATTLE – A lawsuit in which a Washington man says he sustained injuries after his DePuy Attune knee replacement loosened and failed is headed for trial on Oct. 10 in federal court on defective design and failure-to-warn claims.
The trial, set to take place before Magistrate Judge Michelle L. Peterson of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, is expected to last four days.
Plaintiff Derrick C. Bosley Sr. was implanted with the Attune device in August 2014 during a total left knee arthroplasty performed by Dr. William Barrett. Bosley alleges the device loosened and failed due …
